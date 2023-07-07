ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The man arrested in connection to a southside shooting last month that left a car window broken has been accused of attempted murder by a grand jury.

José Polanco, 20, was indicted on seven charges by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the June 20 shooting. According to the indictment, Polanco allegedly tried to kill another man by shooting across South Walnut St. in Elmira while traffic drove by.

The shooting resulted in the back window of a passing van being shot out. The indictment said Polanco’s alleged actions created “a grave risk of death to others.”

Polanco was accused of 2nd-degree Attempted Murder, two counts of 1st-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Reckless Endangerment.

Polanco was arrested by Elmira Police the day after the incident at a house on Broadway.