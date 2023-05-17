ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested man accused of uploading child sex abuse material online.

EPD arrested Nicholas Hopkins, 31, around 9:00 a.m. on May 17 after a tip from the NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report that alleged Hopkins had uploaded child sex abuse material to the internet.

Hopkins was arrested after EPD executed a search warrant at his home. He was charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and was held awaiting a court appearance.