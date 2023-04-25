ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested a man accused of uploading images of child sex abuse online.

EPD said that officers executed a search warrant at the home of Emanuel Juarez, 23, around 7:00 a.m. on April 25. According to the police report, the NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after a tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip alleged that Juarez uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet.

Juarez was charged with one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child. He was taken to jail to wait for an appearance in Elmira City Court. The FBI helped Elmira Police with the investigation.