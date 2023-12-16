CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WETM) — A man and a woman from Elmira were arrested in Virginia on Thursday night after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Brown, 20, and Kaitlyn Hoskins, 21, were arrested in Caroline County on Dec. 14. A sheriff’s deputy said that he attempted to pull over Brown and Hoskins’ white pickup truck near the Town of Bowling Green at about 7 p.m., but the vehicle sped away. Another deputy assisted in the pursuit of Brown and Hoskins, and the vehicles involved reached speeds of 100 mph. Hoskins was driving the vehicle and did not pull over until the truck ran out of gas. Both Hoskins and Brown were arrested without incident. No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged during the chase.

An investigation following the chase found that the Chevrolet pickup truck Hoskins was driving was stolen from Elmira. Police say the truck’s theft was connected to an Elmira rail station burglary.

Brown was charged with felony possession of stolen property, and Hoskins was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement, and reckless driving. Brown is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on $5,000 bond, and Hoskins is being held at the jail without bond.

Virginia police are currently working with law enforcement in Elmira, and additional charges are expected.