Elmira man charged with murder for Sept. 2020 fatal home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eugene Cade, 31, was arraigned in the Chemung County Court on Monday morning, September 21 in connection to a home invasion last year on Taylor Street that left one person dead.

On September 14, 2020, Elmira Police responded to the 600 block of Taylor Street for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man—later identified as 29-year-old Ramonn Driscoll—died at the scene.

After a lengthy and thorough investigation, evidence and testimony were presented to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Based on this a Superior Court Warrant was issued for the arrest of Cade.

Cade is facing charges of Second-Degree Murder and Burglary.

Cade was arrested in June 2020 for another home invasion on Brand Avenue. He was later indicted in August of last year on three counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, and three counts of robbery in the second degree. He was then arrested again in October of 2020 on a Superior Court warrant and is currently being held in the Elmira Correctional Facility. He is serving a 15-year sentence.

