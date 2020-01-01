Elmira man arrested after crack cocaine investigation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On December 15, 2019, the Elmira Police Department arrested Willie L. Singleton, 38, of Elmira on a Superior Court Warrant for two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, a Class B Felony.

Police uncovered approximately 300 grams of cocaine, marihuana, narcotics paraphernalia, a 12 gauge Shotgun with ammunition and an amount of US currency while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Lincoln St.

This arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team involving the sale of Crack Cocaine in the City of Elmira.

Further charges are pending, according to Elmira Police.