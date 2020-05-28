Elmira man arrested after drug bust Wednesday evening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Torell Cernohorsky, 29 of Elmira, was arrested after peacefully surrendering to police Wednesday evening at a residence on South Ave where marijuana, crack cocaine, pills, scales, a shotgun and a large sum of US currency was later uncovered.

Elmira Police say that around 4:30 pm, a patrol officer observed a driver not wearing a seatbelt in a black Audi traveling on Mt. Zoar Street. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating the emergency lights of the marked police vehicle but the vehicle failed to stop.

The Audi then pulled into the driveway of a residence on the 400 block of South Ave and the driver, alleged to be Cernohorsky, exited the vehicle and ran inside the residence holding something in his waistband.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence while investigators applied for a search warrant through Elmira City Court before Cernohorsky surrendered.

Cernohorsky was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, Failure to Comply, Operating with a Suspended Registration, No Seat Belt and Driver’s View Obstructed.

Cernohorsky was arraigned through Elmira City Court on 5/28/20 and released on his own recognizance.