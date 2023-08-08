ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet.

According to the Elmira Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a residence on the South Side of Elmira based on an investigation initiated by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Information that an Elmira resident had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet was provided by a CyberTip that was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of the investigation, Francisco A. Flores, 39, of Elmira, was arrested on an active Elmira City Court arrest warrant on Aug. 8. He was charged with one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a Class D Felony, and was held for trial at Elmira City Court.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the NYSP Troop E Computer Crimes Unit during this investigation.