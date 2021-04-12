Elmira man arrested after local crime spree of stolen vehicles, credit cards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Damion Mathews, 22, was arrested for “numerous crimes” committed in the Town of Southport, Elmira Heights, and Bath.

On March 9, 2021, deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office were called to Crestview Drive in the Town of Southport for a stolen 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche. The vehicle was later recovered in the City of Elmira.

On March 19, 2021, deputies also investigated the theft of a purse from an unlocked car in Pine City. During the investigation, it was learned that a credit card belonging to the victim had been used at the 7-Eleven Store on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira.

Deputies allege Mathews had used the stolen card to make a purchase at the store and had driven a vehicle stolen from Elmira Heights.

Mathews was located on April 10 arrested for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, for his involvement in the theft of the motor vehicle and credit cards from the two incidents occurring in the Town of Southport.

Mathews was processed on the charges and turned over to the Elmira Heights Village Police Department for processing for the vehicle stolen in their jurisdiction on March 19. He was ultimately turned over to the New York State Police in Bath, NY due to an outstanding warrant they had for his arrest.