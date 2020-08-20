Elmira man arrested after meth, over $5K found during traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brian Butler-Beeley, 22, of Elmira, was arrested drug charges after a traffic stop on Lackawanna Ave. early Wednesday morning, according to Elmira Police.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Elmira police officers were traveling in the area of Lackawanna Av. when they observed Butler-Beeley sitting on a running motorcycle.

Police say that the officers knew that Butler-Beeley’s driving privileges in New York State were suspended. While Officers were still in the area they allegedly observed Butler-Beeley driving the motorcycle before it stalled in the roadway.

Police say the motorcycle was found to be unregistered and uninsured and Butler-Beeley was taken into custody for the traffic offenses. During the course of the investigation, Butler-Beeley was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and over $5,000 in U.S. currency.

Butler-Beeley was then transported to the Elmira Police Department and held in the Elmira City Lockup pending arraignment. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and numerous Vehicle and Traffic offenses.

Anyone who has any information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.