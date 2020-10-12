Elmira man arrested after Sunday morning stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Darell Driscoll, 34, has been charged after a weekend stabbing on the 1000 block of Oak Street.

On Oct .11 around 1:20 a.m., Elmira Police responded to the residence for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old Elmira man was found with a knife wound to his throat and was airlifted to an area hospital.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition, according to Elmira Police.

Driscoll was arrested after police spoke with several individuals and learned that the victim and Driscoll were associates. Driscoll was located a short time later near the scene and

arrested.

Driscoll was charged with Assault 1st, a class B Felony, and was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine at the time of his arrest. He was further charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, a class B Felony. Driscoll is currently on NYS

Parole for weapons possession.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 607-737-5626 or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.