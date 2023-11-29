SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested and is awaiting extradition after police say he stole a vehicle in Pennsylvania and had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Justin M. Aikman was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27, in the Town of Southport after police were sent out for a disturbance.

Police say they found Aikman in a vehicle but didn’t clarify if it was the stolen vehicle. They found out later that he was a fugitive from justice for the charge of stealing a vehicle.

Aikman was arrested at the scene, appeared in Chemung County Court on the charges, and was taken to the Chemung County Jail where he awaits extradition to Union County, Pennsylvania.