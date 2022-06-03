ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after an altercation with the Elmira Police Chief.

According to police, Isaiah Bauman-Thomas, 30, was arrested, sometime after 1 p.m., on Friday, after attempting to challenge Elmira Police Chief, Anthony Alvernaz, to a fight, and pulling a knife on the chief.

The chief had been traveling on College Avenue in Elmira while dressed in plain clothes and driving an unmarked police car.

While traveling in the area of College Avenue and West Second Street, The chief noticed two individuals involved in an argument and acting as if it was about to become physical.

The chief pulled alongside Bauman-Thomas and asked if everything was okay, Bauman-Thomas then challenged the chief to fight him. From there the chief exited his vehicle in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Police say that Bauman-Thomas continued to act in an aggressive manner and making movements toward the chief as if he wanted to engage in a physical manner. While this was happening, the chief noticed that Bauman-Thomas had an opened knife in his hand as though he were about to use it.

Upon noticing that, Bauman-Thomas was held at gunpoint and ordered to drop the knife, he eventually did and was then ordered to the ground.

A secondary officer arrived on scene soon after, and Bauman-Thomas was taken into Custody. He was charged with menacing in the second degree along with disorderly conduct.

He was released on an appearance ticker after processing.