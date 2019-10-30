Elmira man arrested as a fugitive from justice

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Christopher Lloyd Bice as a Fugitive From Justice, a Class D Felony offense of the New York State Penal Law.

Bice is incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail on separate charges and was found to be wanted by the Tioga County Probation Department in Tioga County, Pennsylvania on a charge of Retail Theft-Taking (Guilty Plea).

Bice was arrested on the Fugitive From Justice charge and was arraigned in Elmira City Court. He was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.