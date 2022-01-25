Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice; found riding bike on I-86

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man wanted in Bradford County has been arrested as a fugitive from justice after he was found riding a bike on the highway.

Frank Almeida, 42, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on January 24. Deputies received a report out of Big Flats of a man riding a bike on I-86 in the evening.

Upon making contact with Almeida, the Sheriff’s Office learned he was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear on a retail theft charge.

He was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and arraigned in the Big Flats Town Court. Almeida was taken to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

