Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice, wanted in Sayre

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zachary Sexton 09-30-2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Zachary Sexton, 20, has been arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Southport, during which they found Sexton lying on the floor of the backseat trying to conceal himself.

During the investigation, Sexton identified himself and the Sheriff’s Office determined he had an active warrant out of the Sayre Borough Police Department for the charge of Invasion of Privacy.

He was charged as a Fugitive from Justice and was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court. He was then remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition by Pennsylvania authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now