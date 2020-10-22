Elmira man arrested at Red Carpet Inn in connection to June home invasion

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Eugene Cade was arrested at the Red Carpet Inn in Horseheads early Thursday morning on a Superior Court warrant in connection to a June home invasion.

Cade was indicted in August for allegedly forcing entry into a home on Brand Ave, assaulted two people, and taking both money and personal items before fleeing.

Elmira Police say that Cade was living at the Red Carpet Inn and that a violent offender warrant detail was organized with resources being committed from the Horseheads Police Department, Binghamton Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

Crisis negotiators were able to safely secure the surrender of Cade and he was arrested at 12:50 a.m.

The warrant charged Cade with Robbery 1st, a Class B Felony.

Police say that a semi-automatic handgun with ammunition was located in Cade’s motel room.

Cade was turned over to the custody of the Chemung County Jail to await further court proceedings, and that additional charges are pending.