ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested on Friday after police say he had stolen a vehicle out of Pennsylvania.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Kevin A. Groom was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, a class E felony.

Police say that Groom was found to have a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania, resulting in his arrest.

Police say Groom was given an appearance ticket and will appear at the Big Flats Town Court at a later date.