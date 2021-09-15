Elmira man arrested for accidentally shooting himself arrested again

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason Kinkade, 39, was arrested again by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after causing water damage in jail.

The arrest report said Kinkade tampered with the fire sprinkler in his holding cell at the Chemung County Jail, activating the sprinkler and “causing significant damage to the facility.” He was arrested for Third-Degree Criminal Mischief.

Kinkade was arrested early this month after police responded to a local hospital for a gunshot victim receiving treatment. Police determined Kinkade had accidentally shot himself and also found methamphetamine and $6,000 in his house.

He will be arraigned on the Criminal Mischief charge in Elmira City Court at a later date.