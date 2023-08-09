CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a residence with a minor inside.

On Aug. 3, troopers from State Police Painted Post responded to a report of a man that broke into a residence that had a 13-year-old child inside in the town of Caton. After investigation, Kyle J. Mehnert, 32, of Elmira, was arrested by Police.

Mehnert was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony; Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Misdemeanor and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

He was transported to SP Painted Post for processing and was then taken to Steuben County Jail for first appearance in CAP court.