Elmira man arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing 17-year-old girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested Mervyn Jones, 25 of Elmira, after he allegedly assaulted his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend and stole her cellphone.

On March 31, at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Roe Ave after a witness reported a male assaulting a female.

The victim suffered an injury to one of her eyes after Jones allegedly “slammed her to the ground, punched her in the face, and forcibly took the phone from her.”

Officers quickly located Jones and the victim’s stolen phone was recovered.

Jones has been charged with Robbery in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and was held in the Elmira Police lock up pending a virtual courtroom arraignment.