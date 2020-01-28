Elmira man arrested for armed robbery, stealing Apple TV

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On January 27, 2020, at around 11:30 am, the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of Hathorn Court for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 28 year old female from Elmira who told officers that she posted a 4K Apple TV for sale on the social networking site LET GO.

A potential buyer requested to meet her at a residence in the 1300 block of Davis Street. When she arrived, there was a male sitting on the steps to the residence. She handed him the Apple TV to inspect. Police say the male then told her to, “Shut up” and pulled a black handgun from his waistband. He stood up and walked away from the area.

The victim was able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect. Patrol Officers and Detective Bureau personnel were able to locate the suspect inside a residence in the 1400 block of Davis Street.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 26-year-old Christopher Williams, a parolee from Elmira.

Police say the stolen Apple TV was recovered and a black Co2 powered handgun was located within the residence.

Williams was charged with Robbery 2nd, a Class C Felony. He was transported to the Chemung County Jail and held on a New York State Parole Detainer.

Elmira Police tell 18 News that those who want to safely sell or exchange items can do so in the Elmira Police Department lobby.

