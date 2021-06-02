Elmira man arrested for attempted carjacking in Broome County

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Longwell of Elmira has been arrested after an attempted carjacking in Broome County.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 around 10 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Airport Road and CFJ Blvd. in the Town of Dickinson for a man attempting to steal a vehicle that was stopped at a redlight.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped when the male jumped into the back seat of his vehicle and demanded to be taken to Elmira. The driver instead decided drove to the Binghamton University Library Annex at 10 Gannett Dr and took the keys from the ignition. The suspect, identified as Longwell, then demanded the keys from the victim but was unable to get them.

Longwell was last seen walking away from the scene up onto the highway and was located near exit 71 on Route 17. Longwell was arrested and transported to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He’s been charged with Attempted Robbery 2nd and was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility to await arraignment at CAP.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the NYS Police, Johnson City Police and Binghamton University Police.