Elmira man arrested for attempted murder after Linden Place shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lonnie Brown, 21, has been arrested in connection to the Sept. 16 shooting on the 400 block of Linden Place.

On Wednesday, September 16, officers from the Elmira Police Department responded for a report of a shots fired and found a large crowd had already gathered.

After receiving conflicting stories, police say they there were two shooters and that a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

This shooting was investigated and evidence was presented to the Grand Jury. A Superior Court Warrant was issued for Lonnie A. Brown of Elmira.

Brown was taken into custody on October 6 and has been charged with Attempted Murder 2nd, Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and Assault 2nd. Brown was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

Prior to Brown’s arrest, 27-year-old Daquan Hooks was arrested in connection to the Linden Place shooting. Hooks, who was shot during the incident, was hospitalized and remanded t o the Chemung County Jail in September.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance.

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.