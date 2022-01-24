Elmira man arrested for August assault; released

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested over the weekend for an assault that allegedly happened last summer.

Tomel Williams, 33, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on January 22. The arrest report said that he was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant by the Southport Town Court that was issued on August 9, 2021.

Williams was arrested and charged with third-degree Assault, a class-A misdemeanor. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide any more information. Williams was arraigned in the Southport Town Court and released.

