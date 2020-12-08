Elmira man arrested for Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is facing multiple charges following an investigation on County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher H. Littrell, 41, was arrested Sunday for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. He was also arrested on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony, issued by Southport Town Court on Nov. 12, 2020.

Littrell was arraigned and remanded to Chemung County Jail.

