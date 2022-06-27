SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, then used stolen checks to make purchases in the area, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Aikman, 40, was arrested following a burglary investigation on June 12, 2022, in the Town of Southport. The Sheriff’s Office says that Aikman entered the residence and stole personal bank checks and a credit card. He then allegedly used the checks and credit card to make several purchases at stores throughout Elmira.

He was later located by Deputies and arrested for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony.

Aikman was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail.