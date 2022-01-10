Elmira man arrested for choking, imprisoning, assaulting someone in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly choking, imprisoning, and threatening a person in Steuben County, as well as violating parole.

Chad White, 40, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on January 9 after an investigation into a reported domestic incident on South Hamilton Street in Painted Post.

White allegedly assaulted someone, hitting them and causing injury, as well as choked them, threatened them, imprisoned them against their will. He also allegedly violated an order of protection and terms of his parole.

He was charged with the following:

Unlawfully Imprisonment, 1st Degree (a class-E felony)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, 2nd Degree

Assault, 3rd Degree

Criminal Contempt 1st Degree (a class-E felony)

Menacing, 2nd Degree

White was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Steuben County Jail due to violating parole.

Elmira Police assisted in White’s arrest.