Elmira man arrested for criminal mischief in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On June 21, Yates County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the corner of Route 14 and Route 54 for a report of a male subject attempting to break into a car that was for sale in a nearby parking lot.

Jose E. Matos of Elmira was charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A Misdemeanor for first-time offenders.

He was located on the north side of the building at 1724 Route 14 and was taken into custody. The investigation revealed he caused damage to a Ford Mustang. He was transported to Yates County Public Safety Building where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He will appear in Torrey Town Court at a later date.