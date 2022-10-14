ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and accused of committing criminal sexual acts against a 14-year-old, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Mannion, 62, of Jenkins Road in Elmira, was arrested after an investigation started on October 10, 2022, by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mannion is accused of committing criminal sexual acts against a 14-year-old male during the summer of 2022 that continued until the time of the report on October 10.

Mannion was charged with Criminal Sexual Act in the second degree, a class D Felony. The Sheriff’s Office said that additional charges are likely.

He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and was taken to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash and a $150,000 property bond. The Sheriff’s Office said that Mannion is set to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.