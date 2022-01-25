Elmira man arrested for damaging a room at a Horseheads motel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested for damaging a room at a motel in Horseheads.

On Saturday, morning New York State police say they responded to a report of destroyed property at the Mark Twain Motor Inn, observing one of the rooms severely damaged.

According to police, the investigation revealed Elmira man, Cory Roth, 29, as the sole occupant responsible for the damage.

Roth was transported to SP Horseheads and has been issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree

