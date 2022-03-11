Elmira man arrested for endangering a child, harassment

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and released after allegedly endangering a child during an incident in Big Flats, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sam Peck, 21, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on March 10 in connection to the dispute. According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the Econo Lodge on County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.

After they responded, deputies arrested Peck and charged him with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, second-degree Harassment, and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief. He was arraigned in the Big Flats Town Court and released.

