ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Brady, 37, was arrested on March 14 for a disturbance in the Town of Southport. His charges are listed as:

Endagering the Welfare of a Child – a Class A Misdemeanor

Harrasement in the 2nd Degree – a Violation

Brady was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date.