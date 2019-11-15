Elmira man arrested for grand larceny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur of Elmira has been arrested for allegedly stealing two cellphones, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

McArthur allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk inside the Arnot Mall on Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

McArthur was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Town Court for grand larceny in the 4th degree and was returned to the Chemung County Jail on separate charges. He will return to Big Flats Town Court on these charges at a later date.