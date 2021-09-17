Elmira man arrested for harassment after Watkins Glen altercation

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Cristian Dilone, 37, has been arrested for harassment and trespassing after an altercation outside a Watkins Glen business on September 16.

Watkins Glen Police responded to the parking lot of Wright’s Beverages around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a physical altercation, possibly involving a knife.

Details were unknown, so the officer first on the scene displayed a shotgun. Police ordered to men to the ground who were believed to be involved. Both cooperated with Watkins Glen Police, and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and State Police, who had both responded, as well.

After talking to witnesses and reviewing security footage, officers determined Cristian Dilone pushed a man to the ground and was trespassing on another property nearby. A knife was located on the victim, but police determined it was never displayed.

Dilone was arrested and charged with Harassment, Trespass, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was released to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office to await CAP arraignment as the victim requested an order of protection.