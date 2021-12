WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested Monday after a disturbance in the Village of Wellsburg.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lewis was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Dec. 2 in Wellsburg. Lewis was arrested on Dec. 6 for menacing, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, all misdemeanors.

Lewis was arraigned in the Village of Wellsburg Court and released.