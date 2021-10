ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after he failed to return a car after a test drive.

Kaseem Lewis, 26, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on October 15 for third-degree Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a Class-A Misdemeanor. The arrest report says he took the vehicle for a test drive in the Town of Horseheads and failed to return it.

Lewis was issued a ticket to appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.