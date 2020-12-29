Elmira man arrested for October home invasion in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Raheem Herring, 37, was arrested in connection to an October home invasion on Robinwood Avenue in Elmira Heights, according to Elmira Heights Police Chief Rick Churches.

One person was shot during the robbery and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the person injured was not released by police.

Herring has been charged with first degree robbery and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

Heights Police have been assisted throughout this investigation (which is still ongoing) by Horseheads Police, Chemung County Sheriffs, New York State Police, Elmira City Police and NYS Community Supervision (Parole).