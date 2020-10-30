Elmira man arrested for possessing child pornography, released on bail reform law

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Dubois, 23, was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Chemung County Probation Department with a search of Dubois’ residence on West Water Street.

Electronic evidence was seized as a result of the search and later analyzed by the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and images of child pornography were allegedly found as a result of the search.

Dubois was arrested and released on an appearance ticket per the New York State Bail Reform Law and is scheduled to appear in Elmira City Court on a later date to answer the charge.

