Elmira man arrested for possession, distribution of meth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cody Gaylord of Elmira was arrested following an investigation into the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

On September 14, 2020, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Econo Lodge on County Route 64, in the Town of Big Flats for a reported disturbance. Officials say during the investigation it was learned that Gaylord and an active warrant and was found to be in possession of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

In December Gaylord was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony.

Gaylord was arraigned in Chemung County Court and has been remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.

Gaylord was previously featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted.