Elmira man arrested for possession of a controlled substance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arthur J. Brimmer, 40, of Elmira was arrested on March 18 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor,

Brimmer’s arrest came after a “search incident to arrest on an outstanding Bench Warrant,” according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Brimmer was released on an appearance ticket to the New York State Police on the active warrant.

Brimmer was previously arrested in October 2020 for disorderly conduct after an investigation of a suspicious person complaint in the Town of Ashland.