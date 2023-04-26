ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man from Elmira has been arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child.

The New York State Police report that they have arrested 52-year-old Thomas R. Oswold of Elmira after a Grand Jury in Ontario County indicted him and an arrest warrant was issued. Canandaigua Investigators, State Police Troopers along with Elmira Police located and arrested Oswold in the City of Elmira. Oswold was processed at the State Police barracks in Canandaigua and taken to the Ontario County CAP for arraignment on the charges.

The release did not give any further information about the allegations against Oswold.