Elmira man arrested for punching, restraining woman in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Kevin Searfoss, of Elmira, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after a domestic incident inside a local establishment.

According to police, Searfoss allegedly punched and attacked a woman who had an order of protection against him. After that he allegedly threatened the individual, told her to lie to the police about her identity so the order of protection wouldn’t be discovered, and pinned the person to the floor.

Searfoss was charged with Criminal Contempt 1st, Aggravated Family Offense, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd and Harassment 2nd.

Searfoss was taken into custody and held in the Yates County Jail pending CAP arraignment.

Searfoss was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office twice in 2020. On July 31 Searfoss was charged with criminal contempt 1st after a domestic disturbance on July 12.

On Nov. 16 he was charged with the same offense for violating an order of protection in Southport.