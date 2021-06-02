Elmira man arrested for Southport burglary, release on bail reform

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shawn Smith of Elmira has been arrested in connection to a burglary on the 1000 block of Charles Street in Southport, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 1 at 11:19 a.m., Chemung County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched for a reported burglary in progress when neighbors observed a white male looking into the windows of a residence.

While Deputies were in route to the scene, Smith allegedly entered the residence and was apprehended inside by Deputies once they arrived. Smith has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and released per NYS bail reform regulations.