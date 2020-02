ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Culligan Water truck.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon A. Green, 32, was arrested on Feb. 24 for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony.

Green was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Ashland Court at a later date.