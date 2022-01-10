Elmira man arrested for stolen license plate, resisting arrest

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police arrested an Elmira man in connection to a stolen license plate.

On Jan. 8 an Elmira Heights Police officer attempted to stop a motor vehicle for a missing plate. The driver pulled into a driveway on East Thurston Street in Elmira and refused to cooperate.

Elmira Heights Police say the driver would not provide his driver’s license or registration information. Police say the one plate on the vehicle was found to be stolen and the driver had a suspended license.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Marshall, for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree, Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, and various Vehicle and Traffic charges.

Marshall was processed and released to appear in Elmira Heights Court at a later date