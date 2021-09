ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Stickler-Moretz, 32, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for strangling another person.

The arrest report said Stickler-Moretz was arrested on Friday, September 17 after an incident in the Town of Southport. He was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.