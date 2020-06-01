Elmira man arrested for the third time in four weeks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corey Wright of Elmira was arrested for the third time since May 4 and the fourth time since November 2019, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2019, Wright was arrested and released on an appearance ticket after a domestic disturbance in Horseheads.

Wright was later arrested on May 1, 2020, for Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree, a class E Felony, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A Misdemeanors, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree, a Violation, after a disturbance in Horseheads.

Wright was most recently arrested on May 30 for allegedly violating a protection order, something he was also arrested for on May 20.

Following his most recent arrest Wright was remanded to the Chemung County Jail on bail after previously being released on an appearance ticket.