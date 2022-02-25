Elmira man arrested for using stolen credit card at Walmart

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for Petit Larceny and using a stolen credit card earlier this week, according to the Chemung County Sheriff.

Thomas Greene, 43, of Elmira was arrested for petit larceny on Februrary 24, 2022 after police responded to a complaint in the Town of Big Flats.

Greene was also arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Horseheads Walmart.

His charges are:

Petit Larceny

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree

Greene is currently being held in Chemung County Jail on separate charges and will appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

