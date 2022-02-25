Elmira man arrested for using stolen credit card at Walmart

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for Petit Larceny and using a stolen credit card earlier this week, according to the Chemung County Sheriff.
Thomas Greene, 43, of Elmira was arrested for petit larceny on Februrary 24, 2022 after police responded to a complaint in the Town of Big Flats.
Greene was also arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Horseheads Walmart.
His charges are:
- Petit Larceny
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree
Greene is currently being held in Chemung County Jail on separate charges and will appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later date.