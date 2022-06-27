ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on several drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on the East Side of Elmira over the weekend.

Matthew Sadler, 38, of Elmira was initially pulled over on June 25, 2022, at around 6:00 p.m. after police observed him failing to stop his moped for a stop sign at the intersection of Division and Lake Streets.

During the traffic stop, police say that it was learned that his driving privileges in New York State were suspended for failing to pay child support. According to EPD, after they attempted to place Sadler under arrest for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, he allegedly attempted to resist arrest and a brief struggle ensued.

According to EPD, they noticed that Sadler was armed with a .38 revolver in a holster. Police say that he was eventually able to be secured without any injuries to the officer or the suspect. A search revealed that he was also allegedly in possession of a bb gun as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine that he intended to sell.

Sadler was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and numerous NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.